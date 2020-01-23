Rawan Bin Hussain Shows off Her Growing Bump.. Check Her Out

Since she announced her pregnancy, Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain can't stop showing her growing bump, constantly sharing videos with her 4.1 million Instagram followers of herself all fashionably decked out.
Rawan Bin Hussain had announced her marriage earlier, but did not reveal the identity of her husband. She justified this by saying that her husband is a jurist and does not like to appear on social media, so she preferred to keep this part of her life away from the spotlight.
Bin Hussein is a Kuwaiti model and fashionista, born on December 30, 1996, and gained a lot of fame at a young age. She had recently moved to London to study law, and hopes to become a writer of literature and poetry.
Pregnancy made me realise that my wellbeing is my child’s wellbeing. It’s crazy how this little human being is dependent on you and is affected by everything around you! I thought soulmates have a special connection but man! A mother & daughter have something else, something magical❤️👩👧 الحمل خلاني استوعب انه صحتي الجسديه والنفسية والعقلية من صحة طفلي، سبحان الله كيف الطفل يعتمد على الأم في كل شي ويتأثر بكل شي حولها، قبل كنت أقول توأم الارواح عندهم رابط عجيب بس الحين أقول البنت وامها عندهم رابط سحري افضل من اي شي ثاني بالدنيا💖🤰 يارب يرزق كل محروم 🙏🏻
