Rayan's Family Receives New House and Money from Abderrazak Hamdallah and Donia Batma

The humanitarian initiative presented by Moroccan singer Dunia Batma and Moroccan footballer player Abderrazak Hamdallah towards the family of late Morrocan child, Rayan, was widely praised among the public.

Arab Idol alum Donia Batma has revealed that she did her part as a Moroccan and helped the afflicted family by donating some money.

She wrote on Instagram Stories: 'I and my family, small and large, went through 5 difficult days, and we hoped to see Rayan among his family, but after the efforts of the heroes, who we are thankful for everything, he moved to God’s mercy,'

Batma added: 'I decided, in my name, my family's name, and the name of Moroccans, to help with a financial amount, and this is my duty as a Moroccan to draw even a smile on the face of the family of the son of all Moroccans, Rayan.'

As for Morrocan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah, he announced that he will be donating a fully equipped house to Rayan's parents and siblings.

'We have gone through five very harsh days and our hearts were stolen from us as Moroccans, all Arabs, and Muslims, even the whole world. We were waiting for our son to come out of that well, but God’s destiny is that that soul will come out of the well to the heights of heaven, to the Paradise,'

'I decided, in my name and in my family's, and on behalf of all Moroccans and Muslims, to help and bring a little joy to Rayan's family, his parents, and siblings, and give them a fully equipped house, and we ask God to accept it from us and make it in the balance of the good deeds of all Muslims.'

Hamdallah considered that this gift is help from brother to brother, commenting: "This is an invitation to everyone who can help them, please do so, including actors, singers, athletes, officials, and famous people, may God reward you with the best reward."

The humanitarian initiative came by Donia Batma and Abderrazak Hamdallah after the home of the child's family, Rayan, was threatened with collapse as a result of the excavations that took place in its surroundings in order to reach the stuck child.

On Saturday evening, Moroccan Royal Court announced the news of the death of the child Rayan, and that Moroccan King Mohammed VI made a phone call to the parents of the deceased, where he expressed his deepest condolences to all family members, and also expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of the authorities during the process of removing Rayan from the well.

Rescue teams have made unremitting efforts to save the child since last Tuesday, using mechanisms and manual digging, but unfortunately, Rayan didn't survive and passed away amid international sympathy.