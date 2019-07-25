Red Hot Chilli Peppers to Make UAE Debut Album on 4th of September

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make their long-awaited UAE debut on Sept. 4 at The Arena, a new indoor venue on Yas Island, during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.





The band behind such hits as “Can’t Stop” and “By the Way” will headline Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a seven-day series of events set to run alongside UFC 242, which will take place in the UAE capital on Sept. 7.

ABU DHABI!! Red Hot Chili Peppers are pleased to headline @ADShowdownWeek on 4 September.



The concert is a part of a seven-day series of events set to run alongside @UFC 242.



Pre-register for tickets here 🇦🇪❤️💚🖤🇦🇪 https://t.co/bO154OaRZB#RHCP #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/tyHoSiPIwH — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 24, 2019

Prices start at $69 and rise to $271 for platinum tickets.

UFC fans will also be able to experience the inner workings of the UFC during the week through open workouts, weigh-ins, autograph signings and meet-and-greet sessions with UFC stars.