Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe Reunite For Their Son's Birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe join their son Deacon at his 18th birthday celebration.

Phillippe took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the trio sitting in front of a birthday cake that had candles of the number '18', ''Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good'' the American actor captioned.

“So proud of our boy. I mean our ADULT son!“ Witherspoon responded.

Their now-18-year-old son also responded to his dad's picture, '”Thanks dad!! I love you.“

Reese also shared a heartwarming tribute celebrating her son's birthday, she shared a series of pictures featuring Deacon with a lengthy caption that read: How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends. My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars''

Deacon commented, "Love you mom!"



Phillippe and Witherspoon have been open about the importance of amicable co-parenting over the years.



The Morning Show host and the Cruel Intentions actor met at Reese's 21 birthday party in 1997, and the couple tied the knot two years later in 1999, however they separated later in 2008 and share two children, Ava and Deacon.

The award-winning actress went on to marry Jim Toth, and they share eigh-year-old son Tennessee.