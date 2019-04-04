'Religion is a Red Line' Safinaz Denies Retirement and Wearing Hijab

Safinaz asked her followers not to believe rumors and to follow her news through her official social media accounts (Source: celebrities__pictures - Instagram)

News spread on social media spread about the retirement of belly dancer Safinaz, and her decision wearing hijab.

Safinaz confirmed that she respects hijab and veiled women, but she denied the rumors, explaining that she did not retire or wear the hijab and that it is ridiculous for her to even joke about this.

Safinaz added that she had been subject to many rumors and has completely ignored them, but decided to respond to the hijab rumor because religion is a red line for her.

Safinaz asked her followers not to believe rumors and to follow her news through her official social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Safinaz's popular performances in weddings and events, making her the most expensive of all dancers in Egypt. She earns LE 30,000 for every performance.

The talented bellydancer is Armenian of Russian descent was initially working as a ballet dancer, then chose to pursue belly dancing because of her love for Arabic songs, and she appeared in some of the songs produced by a dance channel, but she gained more fame after her appearance in a song for the film "Al Qashash" Which was shown on Eid al-Adha in 2013.