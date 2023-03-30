Renner's 1st interview amid almost fatal accident

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 30th, 2023 - 09:50 GMT
he was crushed by the 7-ton vehicle. 

ALBAWABA - Jeremy Renner appeared in the first interview after an almost fatal snowplow accident.

Avengers star, Jeremy Renner's latest appearance was on ABC News where Diane Sawyer interviewed him for the first time after being critically injured in a snowplow accident at the beginning of 2023. 

During the interview, Renner recalled how he was crushed by the 7-ton vehicle. 

Renner explained that he was trying to help his nephew free the car from snow, but was run over as he tried to stop the snowplow from hitting his nephew.

According to Sawyer, the actor had a list of injuries, "eight broken ribs; a broken right knee, ankle, clavicle, and shoulder; and, on his left leg, a broken tibia and ankle."

She maintained: "Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver which sounds terrifying."

Renner shared that he chose to survive the accident, and said: "I have lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience. But I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Renner worried about the aftermath of the accident and wondered what his body would look like, "Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?"

"Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" airs next Thursday at 10 pm ET on ABC

