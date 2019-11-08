The Revival of Hit 1990s Show 'BH90210' Cancelled After One Season

'BH90210' has been cancelled after just one season.

The revival of the hit 1990s show launched on Fox over the summer with the original cast - including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty - playing exaggerated versions of themselves in a comedy drama which sees the stars reuniting for a reboot.





In a statement, Fox said: "We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with '90210' fans across the country.

"Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the six-episode series - which was co-created by Jennie and Tori, who also executive producer alongside co-creators and showrunners Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini - suffered with low ratings.

The original cast had initially hoped the latest instalment in the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' franchise would run for multiple series.

Tori previously said: "We have so many stories to tell that this could keep going on season after season."

Meanwhile, she has also revealed how the reboot brought the cast closer together after their late co-star Luke Perry tragically died in March following a stroke aged 52.

She said over summer: "We just all wanted to be together and talk to only each other. Our families couldn't understand. Our friends outside of '90210' couldn't understand."