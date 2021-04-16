Rhian Sugden Shows Off Her Sizzling Mew Fuller Bust Lingerie Set

Rhian Sugden took to Instagram on Friday to show off her sizzling new fuller bust lingerie set, asking fans: 'How beautiful is this set?'

Posing up a storm in the matching lace underwear, Rhian, 34, flashed her followers a sultry glare as she put her curves on display.

The model looked gorgeous in a full face of glam for the impromptu garden shoot, with the exterior of her Manchester home visible behind her.

Wearing her highlighted hair loose and accessorising with a delicate necklace, Rhian's snap left little to the imagination.

The social media star made her look pop by painting her nails a bright shade of red, stylishly colour-clashing her fingertips and lingerie.

The post comes a day after the blonde bombshell showcased her ample assets as she donned a lemon blouse with a plunging neckline.

Highlighting her jaw-dropping figure, Rhian also sported a large pair of glasses as she struck a playful pose for the camera.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star captioned the sultry snap: 'Can't wait to get back to work!'

Rhian also took to her Instagram Stories and told how she was getting her hair done after the salons finally reopened on Monday after months of lockdown.

The model shared a snap of herself pouting at the camera and wrote: 'This... is long overdue'.

The blonde beauty spent lockdown with her husband Oliver Mellor and their gorgeous dog.

Back in November, Rhian revealed her third round of IVF failed and said even though she was disappointed, she was 'ok'.

The couple, who wed in 2018, revealed last year they had endured gruelling IVF for 18 months.

The IVF treatment came after the glamour model discovered she couldn't conceive naturally.

Before their third go, Rhian and Oliver bought a puppy and Rhian said: 'So many people told me that getting a puppy after failed IVF is a godsend and a good distraction.

'After two failed rounds I tell you what, I've not been this happy in months. My heart could burst.'