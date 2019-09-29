Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Are Expecting a Baby

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer announced the news while accepting an award at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.





The 47-year-old father-of-three and husband to Jwan Yosef, revealed he was expecting a baby via a surrogate.

'My family's here,' the singer said while on stage accepting his award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy.

'Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you.'

He continued: 'Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life.'

And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,' he added, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

'Alright! I love big families,' he finished off.

Ricky is the father to twin sons Mateo and Valentino Martin, 11, and daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef, nine-months.

August 8, 2019, saw the singer share the first photo of his little girl online, calling her 'the light of my eyes.'

Lucia was born via surrogate to the spouses on December 24, which aside from it being Christmas Eve, is also Ricky's birthday.

​

They announced her arrival on New Year's Eve.

'Since my twins were born, I wanted Daddy's little girl, Ricky revealed to Mario Lopez at the 2019 Golden Globes, adding that they were 'only starting' to expand their family.

'I want a big family, we want a big family. It's been beautiful.'

Ricky and Jwan began dating in April 2016 before announcing their engagement in November that same year.

The duo married in January 2018 before announcing Lucia's birth in December 2018.

Ricky is yet to share the exciting news with his fans on social media. It is not known when his new bundle of joy is expected to be born.