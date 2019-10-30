Ricky Martin and Jwan Yusef Welcome Their Fourth Child

Just this August, they shared the first photo of their daughter Lucía, who was born last December.





Martin took to Instagram Tuesday with another photo, this time showing a first glimpse of their newborn son Renn.

The adorable family photo shows Martin cradling the infant as the two dads smile, the photo cropping off the tops of their heads.

He captioned the photo of the cute trio: 'Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido.'

The 47-year-old also took to his story with the photo and an English translation: 'Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born!'

He announced just last month that he and Yosef were expecting another child via surrogate.

Martin thanked his family while accepting the National Visibility Award at HRC's 23rd Annual National Dinner.

He said: 'Jwan, I don't see you, but my husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart.

'Lucía, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life.'

Martin added, to enthusiastic applause: 'And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting.'

The former Menudo member announced that he'd married Yosef, 35, a Syrian-Swedish painter, last January.

Martin had previously fathered twins Matteo and Valentino, both 11, via surrogacy in August of 2008.