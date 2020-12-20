Rihanna Admits She Won’t Deprive Herself of Any Food

The 32-year-old star always tries to “eat well” and exercises regularly, but she will still indulge in calorific treats when cravings strike.



She said: “On a day-to-day basis I will eat well - but, at the same time, I won’t deprive myself.



“If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one.



“I will exercise three or four times a week as well - feeling healthy is important to me.”



The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker won praise for the inclusivity and diversity of her Savage X Fenty catwalk show last month and she insisted they are always subjects to be celebrated.



She told Closer magazine: “Diversity is about so much more than color.



“As women, we are different shapes, we are different sizes, and inclusivity is so important, we don’t want anybody feeling left out.



“Diversity is something that should be celebrated and I hope that is what we are doing.”



Rihanna also urged people to embrace their own flaws.



She said: “Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey.



“We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, we end up embracing our flaws.”



Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed she's determined to earn respect as a fashion designer.



The chart-topping star admitted she's keen to learn more about the fashion industry and wants to establish herself as a big name in the business, having already succeeded as a musician.



Speaking in 2019, she explained: "I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer."