Rihanna announces pregnancy during Super Bowl

ALBAWABA - Rihanna announces she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl LVII.

Barbadian singer Rihanna took the stage in Phoenix on Sunday to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The 34-year-old donned a full red look and revealed her baby bump to the crowd, and her performance is considered historic, as Rihanna is the first-ever pregnant Super Bowl Halftime show performer.

Rihanna announces that she is pregnant with her second child at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j3ikjnBt8Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2023

The singer showed off her pregnant belly to the crowd as she had her jumpsuit unzipped, and rubbed her stomach.

Her partner A$AP can be seen filming his beau from the crowd looking as proud as ever, in a trending video, the rapper films Rihanna on stage, with a big smile on his face.

Rihanna already welcomed her first child with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022.