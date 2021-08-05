Rihanna is Now a Billionaire!

According to Forbes magazine, Rihanna became the richest female musician on the planet, and is now worth $1.7 billion.

However, the singer's financial success is not only because of her music career, The bulk of her fortune which is an estimated $1.4 billion comes from the value of her beauty brand 'Fenty Beauty'.

She is second only to Oprah Winfrey as the world's richest female entertainer.

Fenty Beauty was launched back in 2017 in a partnership with luxury goods company LVMH.

The makeup brand, which is sold at Sephora stores, was generating more than $550 million in annual revenues, earning more than Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Jessica Alba's Honest Company

The Diamonds hitmaker also has a lingerie line titled 'Savage x Fenty'.