Rim Al Baroudi's Dancing Video Hints at Secret Message to Her Ex

Rim Al-Baroudi posted a lengthy letter on social media expressing her concern over the press's attempts to involve her in the crisis of Ahmed and Samaya Al-Khashab

The dance of actress Reem Al-Baroudi in a new video that was posted to her Instagram, caused many to link her dance moves in front of the camera with her ex-husband Ahmed Saad!

Reem Al Baroudi appeared in the video accompanied by actress Ferial Youssef and journalist Ayman Salim, and they all sang on the song "Eli Baana" (That Who Sold Us) by Super Star Ragheb Alama, and the lyrics of the song seemed to be in perfect harmony with her situation.

As Al Baroudi danced to the song, some people linked her movements to the news of her ex-husband's divorce from actress Sumaya Al Khashab, pointing out that the lyrics of the song seem to touch her personally, and that she seemed happy and as if she is sending an indirect message to her former husband that who left her.

Fans of Reem Baroudi strongly defended these allegations, asserting that she is allowed to dance and enjoy her time, and it is not acceptable to link each action she does to her old story with Ahmed Saad.

Rim Al-Baroudi posted a lengthy letter on social media a few days ago, expressing her concern over the press's attempts to involve her in the crisis of Ahmed and Samaya Al-Khashab, after some tried to analyze her reaction when she refused to answer a question about them and refused to comment by giving a kiss in the air to the camera, as a sign of her happiness at their separation.

Reem Al-Baroudi confirmed that she gave the kiss to the TV presenter that she had known since her career began, and does not want to be involved in matters that do not concern her.