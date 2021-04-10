Rita Ora Boldly Shows Her Fit Figure

She recently enjoyed a luxury getaway on the scenic Hawkesbury River during her working trip Down Under.

But it was back to the grind for Rita Ora on Wednesday as she worked up a sweat at ACERO gym in Sydney.

The pop star, 30, was seen leaving the cardio session in a bust-enhancing sports bra.

Rita clad her toned legs in a pair of black leggings for the workout, providing a glimpse at her taut tummy.

The British songstress went for comfort over support when it came to footwear, striding out in a pair of Ugg boots and Acero socks.

She capped off the look with a Calvin Klein branded hat that covered her strawberry blonde tresses.

The Facemelt hitmaker's skin baring ensemble gave onlookers a glimpse at her many tattoos, including a rose on her right hand and a smoking lady on her ribcage.

The Yugoslavia-born beauty wore a full face of makeup for the outing.

She accessorised with a bevy of bracelets and necklaces, and crucifix earrings dangled from her lobes.

Traveling light, Rita carried only a black leather purse and a mobile phone in a bright pink case.

Later, Rita was seen heading back to her Sydney apartment, having covered up with a multicoloured sweater.

She shielded her gaze behind a pair of bright red framed shades.

Rita's workout came after she proved earlier in the week that being a pop princess doesn't always mean she receives the VIP treatment.

The songstress stopped by a budget Woolworths supermarket in New South Wales to purchase groceries before heading off on a mini-break.

She dressed casually in white pants and a strapless top as she visited the store.

After buying food and essentials, Rita travelled to the luxurious Sweven Estate on the Hawkesbury River.

The property offers comfort and privacy, and costs approximately $6,000 per night.

The house is 'carved into the existing rockface right on the banks of the Hawkesbury River', according to a real estate listing.

It features high ceilings, a spacious lounge area and outdoor barbecue space, and sleeps up to 13 people.

Guests can also enjoy an outdoor cinema, picnics underneath the tree arbour, and spend time at the private beach.

Rita landed in Australia at the start of February to film the new season of The Voice.

Last month, the British hitmaker revealed how happy she was to be joining the line-up of Seven's talent competition alongside fellow judges Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.

'I'm really grateful to have been invited here to be a part of The Voice this year,' she told The Daily Telegraph.

'I can't wait to be able to mentor the amazing talent out here. Australia is home to some of my favourite musicians and writing partners I've ever had the pleasure of working with,' she added.