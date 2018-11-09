Rita Ora: Honest to God, My Sex Life Does Not Exist

Rita Ora (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Rita Ora Disable alert for New York Follow >

She graced the red-carpet in a shimmering silver gown before taking to the stage in a sequin encrusted bustier and matching beret for the Victoria's Secret show.

And Rita Ora ensured all eyes were on her by making her third outfit change on Thursday night, as she party-hopped across town for the lingerie brand's after-party at Avenue in New York City.

The 27-year-old Hot Right Now singer's outing came as she revealed that her sex life is now 'non-existent', as the hectic work schedule surrounding the imminent release of her second album, Phoenix, has left her with very little time for romance.

She told British Vogue of her sex life: 'Non-existent. I've been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I'm like, "Yeah I'll meet you for a drink," but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] after this, and I was just like, "I need to go to sleep."

'[But] I think it's a good place for me like, as a woman, as somebody who feels really embedded with their job, and super optimistic about the future.'

The star insisted she won't shy away from such subjects in her own music, including her recent hit Let You Love Me.

She added: 'I've never hidden away from talking about sex, you know. Or speaking about sexual things that happen in the world or whatever. It's a part of life, it's a part of human nature, it's a part of evolving as an adult.'

Rita previously told chat show host Jonathan Ross that she was 'fine' being single and didn't need any dating help, and said she looks for the 'whole package' when it comes to her perfect man.

The star, whose ex-boyfriends have included Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris, said: 'Well, I'm very big about personalities. I'm also a bit about attire and the looks and the whole package.'

Rita admitted she can be a 'fiery' girlfriend and though she doesn't have any 'trust issues', she hates missing out on doing things with a partner.

However, the single life appeared to suit Rita quite well on Thursday night, when she attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and soirée at New York City's Pier 49, before heading to Avenue with a group of pals including reality star Vas J Morgan.

Rita flashed plenty of leg in the thigh-skimming silk camisole dress, which featured a racy black lace hemline.

She cinched in her waist with a gold medallion belt and amped up the sex appeal with a pair of shiny black zip-up boots.

Donning a peroxide blonde wig, the Anywhere hitmaker channeled her inner Donatella Versace and complemented her eye-catching ensemble with a slick of winged eyeliner a soft pink lip.

Earlier on in the night, Rita arrived at Pier 49's afterparty in a shimmering silver gown with a thigh-high slit as she mingled with the model-packed crowd.

The one-shoulder ensemble showcased the songstress' hourglass figure and tanned physique with a cinched waist.

The bombshell teamed the statement gown with an equally radiant pair of barely there gold heels, while her toenails were painted a bold black.

During her runway performance, Rita rivalled the Angels in a black lace cutaway bodysuit teamed with thigh-high boots as she belted out her biggest hits.

The sizzling lingerie was teamed with statement footwear, as Rita strutted down the runway with the world's top models.

Not one for understated style, the singer accessorised with layers of chunky gold chains around her neck and on her wrists.

Rita showed off her pert derriere as she twirled on the catwalk, thanks to her sparkly bodysuits's high cut design.

Rita more than matched up to the stunning Angels in her sizzling lingerie, holding hands with the models as they sashayed down the runway for the crowd.

She was joined by fellow musicians The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, The Struts,and Shawn Mendes on the runway, with the event being screened in more than 190 countries.

Victoria's Secret executive producer Ed Razek said last week: 'The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet.

'We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world's top models.'

After taking over Shanghai and Paris over the past two years, for 2018 the Angels have returned to New York for the 16th time.

New York hosted the first Victoria’s Secret show in 1995.

Angels such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Cindy Bruna and Taylor Hill, who opened this year's show, all wowed on the runway.

Behati Prinsloo also returned, after skipping the last two shows due to pregnancies.

Meanwhile celebrated design house Mary Katrantzou collaborated with Victoria’s Secret on a capsule collection unveiled at the show.

The show will then be broadcast on TV and online December 2.