Rita Ora Installs a Panic Room in Her House

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter splashed out on a new six-bedroom, Grade II listed property in the English capital earlier this year and has applied for planning permission to make a number of changes to make it more secure.



According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the official report stated: "A full security review was conducted covering the new premises, the potential safeguards that should be in place to enable the client to be at peace while residing at home, happy in the knowledge they are safe.



“Due to her success, her fame, her wealth and exposure to the public and media, this all leaves her open to unknown sinister risks/intentions.



“There are two rooms that can be used as a safe room where the client can go as a last safe haven. The door must be strong with good locks, and whichever room is chosen must have good mobile phone coverage.



“Sadly, the client has been the victim of stalkers, intruders and online fraudsters. Luckily, because of her security measures, all have been neutralised.”



Back in 2015, Rita's north-west London home was broken into and cash, jewels and electronics were stolen while she slept upstairs.



A Metropolitan police spokesman said at the time: “Police in Brent were called to an address in NW10 at 5.54am on Saturday 28 November following reports of a burglary. An investigation is under way."