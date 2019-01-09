Rita Ora Poses Naked in New Instagram Snaps

the snaps were Shot by photographer Blair Brown (Source: ritaora / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Ora Live Limited Disable alert for Rita Ora Follow >

She littered her Instagram account with bikini-clad snaps as she rang in the new year with a starry trip in the Maldives.

But Rita Ora took things a step further as she posed naked in a series of sultry snaps, posted to her social media account on Wednesday.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker, 28, displayed her bronzed figure while turning up the heat in the striking images.

Sultry: Rita Ora took things a step further as she posed naked in a series of sultry snaps, posted to her social media account on Wednesday

Shot by photographer Blair Brown, the singer ensured all eyes were on her toned physique as she left very little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell kept things minimal as she accessorised with a selection of gold necklaces and bracelets.

With her lips slightly parted, Rita gave the camera a smouldering gaze as she posed up a storm on her dressing room chair.

Ooh-la-la: The Hot Right Now hitmaker, 28, displayed her bronzed figure while turning up the heat in the striking images

The Anywhere singer swept her tresses into a quirky spiked updo to reveal her out-of-this-world beauty, which was enhanced with shimmery gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

On Tuesday evening, it was back to business for Rita as she put on an energetic performance during the Spotify Supper at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub in Nevada.

The Pristina-born beauty ensured all eyes were on her as she took to the stage in a leopard print ensemble, featuring an elaborate ruffled bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Rita gifted her parents her £1.3million six-bedroom north London home after revealing she 'didn't spend any time' there.

She handed the keys to that pad to her parents Vera and Nick as touring commitments meant she spent so little time in the home.

She has since splashed out on a luxury penthouse in the west of the capital as she celebrates her fortune hitting £10 million.

The singer has bought a £3.25 million pad in west London close to a host of celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, who live up the road.

Details of the purchase emerged as Rita posted accounts for her companies which show she is £5 million in credit.

The new home has the entire floor of a swanky villa style mansion in West London. It has three bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and a massive roof terrace with a bar area.

Proud parents: Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Rita gifted her parents her £1.3million six-bedroom north London home after revealing she 'didn't spend any time' there

New home: She has since splashed out on a luxury penthouse in the west of the capital as she celebrates her fortune hitting £10 million

Estate agents said it was 'luxurious accommodation with state of the art technology’ and boasted a stunning lounge with a stereo and heating controlled by iPad.

Rita has just published accounts for two of her companies, Ora Multi Services Limited and Ora Live Limited, which together reveal profits of £5 million - up by £1.2 million the previous year.

Those figures are likely to soar in the coming year as they do not include sales of Rita’s second album Phoenix or ticket money from her upcoming gigs or shows last year.