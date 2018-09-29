Rita Ora Reveals Dating Gives Her 'Crazy Anxiety'

Rita Ora (Twitter)

She is a style chameleon who is never afraid to take a risk with her sartorial ensembles.

And Rita Ora took a walk on the wild side as she attended the Annabel's jungle party in London on Friday.

The Hot Right Now singer, 27, put on a leggy display as she slipped in a scanty gold sequinned mini dress, which showcased her pins as she made her way to a taxi.

The asymmetric animal print dress accentuated her killer curves with its clingy fit, while upping the style ante with a sparkling fringed hemline.

Her platinum tresses were styled into voluminous curls and her pretty features were enhanced with a rich palette of make-up.

Bundling up in the cold weather, she slipped on a chocolate zebra print fluffy coat, and completed her ensemble with strappy stiletto sandals.

Rita injected her appearance with even more pazzazz as she accessorised with a beaded emerald necklace, paired with a massive statement ring of the same shade.

The star looked as if she'd made the most of her night as she joined an eccentrically dressed pal en-route out of the party.

Rita, who is currently in a relationship with Andrew Watt, recently revealed during a chat on the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 that dating gives her 'crazy anxiety'.

When asked what her 'perfect' date would be, she said: 'Absolutely nothing. No pressure.

'Dates freak me out. I get crazy anxiety. I don’t want any pressure. I’d rather have like a little drink.'

During the interview Rita also confided about her long-standing relationship with singer Craig David.

Recently, the songstress, who has been dating songwriter Andrew Watt for more than a year, touched on her romantic experiences with men and women following the uproar over her single Girls.

Asked if the song linked to her sexuality, she said: 'I knew people were going to look into it like that. I definitely said it because I can - and it was one of those things where, if I was 50/50… I'm not saying I'm 70/30.'

'I'm 50/50, and I'm not gonna hide it. I'm not hiding what I am, who I am, if I wanna do this, if I wanna do that. That's just how it's gonna be.'

She added: 'I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.

'I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I'm learning to feel about who I am.'

However, Rita proved she's standing by her controversial new single as she released the song's raunchy new music video, which sees her share a passionate kiss with collaborator Cardi B, in May this year.