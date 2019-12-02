Rita Ora Shares Bikini Pictures While Celebrating 29th Birthday

And Rita Ora pulled out all the stops for her 29th birthday as she tapped into full relaxation mode at five-star hotel Amangiri - a remote hideaway in Canyon Point, Utah - on Saturday.





In a sizzling snap posted to her Instagram account, the Hot Right Now hitmaker, 28, ensured all eyes were on her as she highlighted her tanned physique in a classic black two-piece while kicking her feet up in an outdoor pool.

​

The singer commanded attention in the slinky swimwear piece, complete with a stringy bikini top and a barely-there thong.

With her naturally brunette tresses drenched in water, the Your Song musician displayed her radiant complexion as she went make-up free.

Rita - who captioned the image: 'What 29 looks like' - injected a hint of glamour into her swimwear appearance as she accessorised with a pair of thick-lens shades.

​

She also rang in her 29th birthday bash in Vegas, at the On The Record Speakeasy and Club in Park MGM.

The songstress spent the evening with rocker Sarah Barthel in the karaoke room where the pair enthusiastically sang Beyoncé's Drunk In Love.

In her latest film role, Twist!, she stars alongside screen legend Sir Michael Caine as Fagin, former Game Of Thrones star Lena Heady as Sykes and David Walliams as Losberne. Jude Law's son Rafferty, 23, will also lead the film.

​

On playing the villain, Sir Michael Caine said: 'Fagin is such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him.

'I’m really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting.'

Rafferty added: 'I’m excited to play such a well-loved literary character. I’m looking forward to working with Martin Owen to bring to life his new take on the character in modern-day London.'