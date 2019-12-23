Rita Ora Shows Off Skin in a New Racy Instagram Post

And Rita Ora is certainly making the most of her Christmas break as she showcased her sizzling figure on the beach on Saturday.

The Anywhere singer, 29, displayed plenty of side-boob in a white halterneck swimsuit as she posed up a storm on the sandy shores of island, before heading off on a yacht.

The swimwear featured high-waisted bottoms and a cut-out front, which allowed the star to put plenty of cleavage on display.

Completing her look, Rita added a pair of rounded, chunky black sunglasses and wore a gold bracelet on her arm.

She appeared to go make-up free for her beach outing and her wet blonde tresses were slicked back off her face.

Rita has joined her mother Vera, father Besnik, sister Elena and brother Don, 22, for the luxury trip.

Vera herself shared an image of her and Rita posing up a storm, with her singer daughter once again showcasing her figure in a khaki bikini.

Meanwhile, the songstress has shared a slew of bikini-clad snaps on her Instagram during the holiday.

Feeling reflective in one post, she wrote: 'Holiday starts now. 2019...it’s been...busy...one movie Oliver Twist (can’t wait for you all to see it next year!)

'One world tour one tv show 5 campaigns a few magazine covers 4 music videos, prepping for 2020...launched my own tequila @prosperotequila which got ranked top 10 first year!! (number 7)

'Hmmmm what else? It’ll come to me, it’s late and I’m tired while I’m posting this but I love you and I get moushiiii on vacation so deal with it...I’m grateful and ready for 2020.'

Rita is braced for a busy 2020 when The Masked Singer kicks off on January 4, but she was forced to sit out its press launch in December after falling ill.

Her absence let co-panelists Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall able to dish the dirt on the star - who will sit alongside them and guesses which celebrities are singing in front of them while wearing massive costumes.

'We love Rita, but she was the kid of the team,' Jonathan said. 'She was on her f**king phone the whole time. Checking the gram, checking the gram, checking the gram.

'She said to me "I've just moved into a new house, I'm looking for a hoover". I had to say to her "you're recording a new big show - now is not the time to find yourself a hoover!"'