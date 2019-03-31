Rita Wilson Gets a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

The honor came on the same day Wilson released her latest album (Source: ritawilson / Instagram)

Actor-singer Rita Wilson received the 2,659th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The Now and Then and The Good Wife actor was joined by her family, husband Tom Hanks, sons Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks, step-daughter Elizabeth Hanks and granddaughter Michaiah. Also in attendance was her Runaway Bride co-star Julia Roberts.

Wilson reminisced on her life in Hollywood and her dreams of having a successful career in the entertainment industry.

"This is my home. Hollywood, California. My dad was able to buy a house here on a bartender's salary and like so many other women in the day, my mom made our meals and our clothes," she said.

"This town has given me and my family so much. This town, my home, has allowed me to do what I love for a living: act, sing, produce movies. This town has allowed me to pursue my dreams in my own backyard. It has led me to the love of my life, Tom Hanks, and has brought me the blessings of our children."

The honor came on the same day Wilson released her latest album, Halfway to Home.

Wilson won a National Board of Review award in 2009 for her role in It's Complicated, a PGA Award in 2003 for her role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, a Satellite Award in 1999 for her role in From the Earth to the Moon and a Publicists Guild of America Award in 2003.