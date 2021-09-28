R.Kelly Faces a HUNDRED Years in Prison?

R Kelly has been found guilty of sexually abusing women and children for over two decades.

The R&B singer was also found guilty of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, he will be sentenced on 4 May.

To convict Kelly of racketeering, prosecutors have to prove that Kelly committed at least two of these 14 underlying acts. Jurors found prosecutors had proven all but two of the 14 of them.

Many of the 11 women and men who accused the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer, described having sex with R. Kelly when they were underage. They described him as controlling, angry and violent - adding that he required them to call him "daddy".

''Kelly believed the music, the fame and the celebrity meant he could do whatever he wanted, He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal. A predator.'' Said Nadia Shihata, assistant US attorney, in her closing argument in the Brooklyn courtroom.

One witness claimed Kelly had forced her to film degrading videos as punishment for perceived wrongdoings. In one video she was told to smear feces on her face and ''put it in my mouth and act like I liked, enjoyed that''.

She said after performing the act Kelly had said she “wasn’t into it enough” and threatened to make her ''redo it.

A former tour manager for Kelly testified during the trial how he had bribed a government worker on Kelly’s behalf, to get the singer Aaliyah a fake ID so that Kelly could marry her when she was just 15 years old.

The court also heard testimony from another alleged victim of Kelly's who claimed that the singer kept a gun by his side while he berated her before forcing her to give him oral sex.