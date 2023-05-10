  1. Home
Published May 10th, 2023 - 07:50 GMT
Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child at 79
The actor did not share any further detail

ALBAWABA - Robert De Niro welcomes child number seven at the age of 79. 

In a new interview with ET Canada with actor Robert De Niro about his new project, About My Father, the actor revealed he welcomed his seventh baby. 

The Oscar winner got candid about fatherhood and parenting, he shared: "I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, sometimes you just have no choice."

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

The interviewer asked De Niro about his six children, the actor revealed: "Seven, actually, I just had a baby."

The actor did not share any further details about the new bundle of joy, or the baby's mother. 

De Niro is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

