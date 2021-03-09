Robert Irwin Wants to Take His Future Niece on Adventures

Robert Irwin says he can't wait to take Bindi Irwin's daughter on adventures.

The 17-year-old television personality and conservationist shared his excitement about becoming an uncle on Monday's episode of Good Morning America ahead of the birth of his sister Bindi Irwin's first child with her husband, Chandler Powell.

Bindi is due to give birth to baby girl in the coming weeks. On GMA, Robert was asked what he is most excited about doing as an uncle.

"I'm gonna be taking her on every adventure," he said. "You know, she's gonna learn how to feed crocodiles and ride motorbikes. And she'll be running the zoo by the time she's five years old."

Robert said Bindi and Powell will "be such great parents" and that he's looking forward to including Powell in his adventures.

"I think for me and Chandler ... we're going to be just the people taking her on all these fun adventures and making sure she has the most exciting life ever, which won't be hard because she's growing up in a zoo," he said.

Robert and Bindi are the son and daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin. Robert said he was one month old when he was first introduced to a crocodile.

"We start them young here. We might not do the exact same thing, but we'll definitely get her in with wildlife," he said of his future niece. "We might start with maybe the cuddly koalas and things like that first."

Robert is sure his niece will have "an affinity for wildlife" but said he's interested to see what other interests she develops.

"I'm pretty confident that this little one is definitely going to have an affinity for wildlife. I think it's in her DNA. And I think that she's going to love animals no matter what. How could you not with this sort of upbringing?" Robert said.

"I think that we'll be really interested to see, you know, what her passion is, and where she decides to go, because there's so many ways of, kind of carrying on this legacy," he added.

Bindi and Powell married in March 2020 and announced in August that they are expecting their first child. In January, The couple recreated one of Steve and Terri's maternity photos.

Bindi showed her baby bump while sharing a photo of her daughter's nursery at the end of January. The room has a wall painted with soft images of butterflies, rabbits and flowers.