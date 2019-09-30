Here’s a cause to sing and dance to, Rock The World- Save The Planet is bringing four major Filipino bands to Dubai with a mission to raise awareness on environmental impact, carbon footprint and environmentalism. Join Cueshe, Razorback, Urbandub and Sandstorm as they take over Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium with foot-tapping tunes on 15 November.



Hailing from Manila, Cueshe is one of the best-known bands in the UAE for hits like ‘Stay’, ‘Ulan’ and their 2005 double-platinum album Half Empty, Half Full. Razorback, which features BastiArtadi from the band Wolfgang, is performing singles from the acoustic album, Acoustic Ng Ina.



Since its inception in 2000, Urbandub has cultivated a sound that is often hard to pin down as one genre. From alternative metal to OPM, this Cebu City-born band has a discography of six albums to share with fans. Dubai-based rock cover band Sandstorm will also take the stage with a setlist of popular rock tracks to raise spirits.



Joining this line-up is the winner of Dubai’s ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition. Running throughout October, this competition will select a local Filipino band that stands out from the crowd to open for the concert.



Rock The World- Save The Planet is presented by Neutral Fuels, a company recognised for making net-zero biofuels commercially viable. The goal of this concert is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by using the company’s B100 net-zero biofuel to power the entire event.

Date 15 November 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Ticket price AED125-225 Admission 7pm Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/76736/filipino-rocks-concert?utm_source=social&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social+-+rock+the+world