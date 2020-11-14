Romanian-Jordanian Designer Amina Muaddi Dropps Her Second Collection in Collaboration Rihanna’s Fenty

Romanian-Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi has dropped her second collection in collaboration with superstar Rihanna’s brand, Fenty, on Thursday.

The new Fenty x Amina Muaddi launch — called 11-20 — features a corset pump, a square-toed sling-back and two lace-up sandals, which seem to have become the Barbados-born businesswoman and the celebrity-loved designer’s signature style.

The new creations come in electric blue, hot pink, coco white and black. Unlike Muaddi’s wide-flared heels, this design features the thin tapered heel that she created specifically for Fenty.

The pair launched their first capsule collection in July and boasted four distinct styles: A mule, a lace-up sandal with crystal, a sandal with PVC straps and a cage pump that ties all the way up the leg.

As a result of the first partnership’s success, they are set to be honored as Collaborator of the Year at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards, scheduled to take place online on Dec. 8.

Rihanna asked Muaddi to design a collection of shoes for her luxury maison in December 2019.

The news was not all that surprising, considering that the singer-turned-entrepreneur has been a longtime fan of Muaddi’s glitzy footwear.

The designer launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, about a year after leaving her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.