Ronaldo's daughter now speaks Arabic

ALBAWABA - Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter appears to speak Arabic in a new video amid the family relocating to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez shared sweet videos of her daughters Alana and Eva talking in Arabic.

And in a video, 6-year-old Alana can be heard saying the days of the week in Arabic fluently.

In a second video, Rodriguez and Ronaldo's daughters sang a song in Arabic with the lyrics: "I love my mom, I love my dad."

The footballer and his partner moved with their five children to live in Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo signed a $200 million deal with the Saudi club, Al-Nassr.