Ronaldo's daughter now speaks Arabic

Published March 8th, 2023 - 11:29 GMT
Rodriguez shared sweet videos of her daughters

ALBAWABA - Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter appears to speak Arabic in a new video amid the family relocating to Saudi Arabia. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez shared sweet videos of her daughters Alana and Eva talking in Arabic. 

And in a video, 6-year-old Alana can be heard saying the days of the week in Arabic fluently. 

In a second video, Rodriguez and Ronaldo's daughters sang a song in Arabic with the lyrics: "I love my mom, I love my dad."

The footballer and his partner moved with their five children to live in Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo signed a $200 million deal with the Saudi club, Al-Nassr. 

 

