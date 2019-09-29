Ruby Rose Shares Instagram Video of Neck Surgery

Batwoman actress Ruby Rose shared on Instagram a video showing how she got the new scar on her neck.





"A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord," Rose wrote on Instagram this weekend.

"I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms... Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under. "

The post included actual video from the operation. The clip ends with the 33-year-old actress walking down a hospital corridor.

Ruby Rose -- who has also acted in Orange is the New Black and The Meg -- did not offer details about how she sustained her injury.

The comic-book adaptation Batwoman is to premiere on The CW on Oct. 6.