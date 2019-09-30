  1. Home
Rugby and Braai

Published September 30th, 2019 - 10:15 GMT
Rugby World Cup 2019
Rugby World Cup 2019

It’s game day at the Emirates Golf Club as South Africa take on Italy in their third match of the Rugby World Cup on 4 October. Join fellow supporters on the green lawns for an action-packed day of rugby, braai and live music.

You can bring your own marinated meat, braai packs or even purchase fresh food onsite and get grilling on the course. Contact the team at the Emirates Golf Club if you have what it takes to be part of a Potjiekos competition for a chance to win an amazing prize. After the game, Die Kontrak’s runner-up Ivan Roux and Byron Minnie will play live music followed by a special appearance by Miss Intercontinental South Africa, Dane Venter.

Date 04 October 2019
Category Lifestyle , Live Entertainment , Sports
Venue Emirates Golf Club
Telephone +971 4 417 1843
Ticket price AED55
Admission 12:30pm onwards
Website https://www.800tickets.com/dubai/concerts/1110-rugby-braii-and-brews

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

