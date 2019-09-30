Rugby and Braai

It’s game day at the Emirates Golf Club as South Africa take on Italy in their third match of the Rugby World Cup on 4 October. Join fellow supporters on the green lawns for an action-packed day of rugby, braai and live music.



You can bring your own marinated meat, braai packs or even purchase fresh food onsite and get grilling on the course. Contact the team at the Emirates Golf Club if you have what it takes to be part of a Potjiekos competition for a chance to win an amazing prize. After the game, Die Kontrak’s runner-up Ivan Roux and Byron Minnie will play live music followed by a special appearance by Miss Intercontinental South Africa, Dane Venter.