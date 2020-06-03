Forget the Law! Fouz Al Fahad Breaks Home Stay to Grab Starbucks Coffee (Video)

Kuwaiti fashinista Fouz Al Fahad and her husband businessman Abdullatif Al-Sarraf broke home stay two months after their marriage.

The newlyweds were seen out and about for the first time one week after they tied the knot back in March.

The Kuwaiti beauty posted a video on Snapchat of her outing, and said that they are going out because they need to have some fresh air, and they only visited her family during lockdown.

Al Fahad added that they are only going to grab coffee from Starbucks, stressing that she overdressed because she misses looking dazzling in her outfits, describing her look as if she was exiting a plane or a yacht.