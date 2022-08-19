Highlights
Ryan Reynolds: Biography
Canadian Actor
Full Name: Ryan Rodney Reynolds
Date of Birth: October 23, 1976
Place of Birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Horoscope : Scorpio
Best Friend: Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans
Spouse: Scarlett Johansson (m. 2008; div. 2011), Blake Lively (m. 2012)
Children: Three daughters, James, Ines and Betty
Net Worth: $71.5M
Ryan Reynolds was born in 1976, in Canada. He is the youngest of four children, Ryan's father James, was a Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman, later on, he retired and got a job as a foods wholesaler, and Ryan's mom, Tamara Lee worked in retail.
Ryan Reynolds' had three brothers, two of them worked in law enforcement, on October 23, 1976, in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is the youngest of four sons, Terry Reynolds, Jeff Reynolds and Patrick Reynolds.
Ryan Reynolds with his mom and three brothers, source: @villunelle - Twitter
Patrick primarily worked as a manager of Starbucks but currently teaches art and technology for grade 3 and 4 students at an elementary school in British Canada. Terry is Mountie in British Columbia, Canada. And Jeff is a Canadian police officer.
Ryan Reynolds has Irish and Scottish ancestry and was raised in a Roman Catholic Church in Vancouver.
And ever since he was 13 years old, Ryan has been involved in acting, as he played small roles in a number of TV shows, but later on, when he was around 19 years old, he wanted to quit acting to attend Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Canada, a few months later, Ryan met actor Chris William Martin who convinced him to pursue acting and move to Los Angeles with him.
Ryan Reynolds as Billy Simpson in Fifteen - Source: They Started On Soaps - Youtube
Reynolds's career began in 1991 when he starred as Billy Simpson in the Canadian-produced teen soap opera Fifteen, and around tow years later, the actor starred in the movie Ordinary Magic.
His acting career started to bloom, as he starred in various famous TV shows and movies, and acting alongside A-list actors including Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Douglas, David Arquette and Stanley Tucci.
Reynolds was mostly known for his comedy roles, but in 2004, he starred in the action movie Blade: Trinity, and in order for him to get that role, Ryan had to undergo intense physical training. other than action and comedy, Ryan also played a role in the remake of the horror movie 'The Amityville Horror'.
Source: Twitter
In 2010, he played a role in the Warner Bros.' film Green Lantern, and the movie was released a year after, even though this movie did not do well financially or critically, however, Ryan was able to headline Marvel and DC movies because of his performance in the Green Lantern.
Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern, Source: Twitter - @MoviesThatMaher
In 2007, Ryan Reynolds was in the list of People's Sexiest Man Alive, and he was declared as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. He was declared the Sexiest Dad Alive by People’s Magazine in 2016.
In 2008 he ran the New York City Marathon to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation and in honor of his father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson disease.
In 2009, he portrayed the role of Wade Wilson in the movie ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’.
On December 15, 2016, Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Ryan Reynolds touches his star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)
Back in the year 2005. Ryan Reynolds has spoken about his interest in a possible film adaptation of Deadpool, and almost 11 years later, in 2016, Reynolds found critical and commercial success with Deadpool, a film that had been in development as early as 2000.
Deadpool poster, source: Instagram- deadpool
He acted in and produced the film. His role in the movie was well-appreciated. Deadpool was a major success in his career.
In January 2018, Reynolds started the production company Maximum Effort. Reynolds acquired a stake in Aviation American Gin in February 2018. The actor sold Aviation Gin for more than $600 million, boosting his net worth to over $1 billion.
Ryan Reynolds - Aviation American Gin ad. - Source: Twitter- @JosphineMamdouh
In May 2019, he starred as the titular character in Pokémon Detective Pikachu, a live action film adaptation of the Detective Pikachu video game. Reynolds voiced, and was the facial motion capture actor for the CGI detective Pikachu.
In that same year, he purchased an ownership in stake in Mint Mobile, as now he owns around 23% of the mobile virtual network operator.
In 2021, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.
Dating History
In 1998, Ryan Reynolds dated actress Traylor Howard, the pair dated while they were filming the 4 seasons-sitcom Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place in 1998.
Traylor Howard and Ryan Reynolds, source: Twitter-@Evomodum
He met Traylor Howard on set, and they began dating for eight months before they split. A year later, Ryan fell for actress Kristen Johnston, whom he dated for a year before ending their relationship.
Kristen Johnston and Ryan Reynolds, source: Twitter-@itsandrewfrye
Later on, Ryan Reynolds had a brief fling with actress Rachel Leigh Cook in 2001. Ryan began dating singer Alanis Morissette in 2002, the duo got engaged two years after, before breaking up three years after in 2007. Alanis later released a song titled 'Torch' which was written about the actor.
Ryan Reynolds and ex-fiancée Alanis Morissette, source: Twitter - @DailyMailCeleb
In 2007, Ryan Reynolds fell for Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson, the pair dated for a year before tying the knot in 2008 in a quiet ceremony on Vancouver Island. Johansson and Reynolds divorced two years after. After his divorce from the Black Widow actress, Ryan Reynolds went on to briefly date Sandra Bullock, but that did not last long.
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson, source: Twitter - @hemswvrths
Later on, the Free Guy actor dated Charlize Theron only for a summer, before the star moved on with his current wife of 10 years, Blake Lively.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images via AFP)
In 2012, Ryan tied the knot with Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, the pair now share three children together, daughters James, Ines and Betty.
Ryan Reynold's most famous movies and TV shows
Sabrina the Teenage Witch 1996
The Alarmist 1997
Dick 1999
Boltneck 2000
Finder's Fee 2001
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2002
The In-Laws 2003
Foolproof 2003
Blade: Trinity 2004
The Amityville Horror 2005
Just Friends 2005
The Nines 2007
Fireflies in the Garden 2008
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 2009
The Proposal 2009
Green Lantern 2011
The Change-Up 2011
Safe House 2012
Ted 2012
Woman in Gold 2015
Self/less 2015
Deadpool 2016
Life 2017
Deadpool 2 2018
Detective Pikachu 2019
Hobbs & Shaw 2019
6 Underground 2019
Deadpool and Korg React 2021
Free Guy 2021
Red Notice 2021
The Adam Project 2022
Bullet Train 2022
Spirited 2022
