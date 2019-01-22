Ryan Reynolds Cancels Surgery to Promote 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds cancelled surgery on his arm (Source: vancityreynolds / Instagram )

Ryan Reynolds cancelled surgery on his arm to promote 'Deadpool 2' in China.



The 42-year-old actor had been due to go under the knife on Sunday (20.01.19) after sustaining an injury while shooting the movie, but following Fox's surprise announcement a re-cut, PG-13 version of the movie would open in the Far East later this week - the first time the franchise has passed the country's strict censorship rules - he scrapped the appointment to support his "dream" coming true.





According to Variety, he told fans in Beijing: "It's been a dream of mine for years to bring 'Deadpool' to China and Chinese audiences, so for me this is, uh, heaven on earth.



"This was more important [than the operation]. I was not going to miss coming to China."



Chinese fans have dubbed the titular character - whose alter ego is Wade Robson - 'Little Jianjian', which fox has loosely translated to 'Little Bitchy Bitch'.



And Ryan - who has daughters James, four, and two-year-old Ines with wife Blake Lively - was delighted with the moniker, though he thinks he may have heard it somewhere else first.



He quipped: "I feel like my wife gave that to me first, but I guess China can get the credit.



"[It's the] perfect Deadpool nickname. It could have been something much weirder, like 'Hunting Wolf Blood-Chucker.' I'll take Little Bitchy Bitch any day; it's the most fitting."



The actor was so taken with the new nickname, he even suggested it'll play a key part in the next 'Deadpool' saga.

He added: "In fact, 'Deadpool 3' should be called 'Deadpool 3: Little Bitchy Bitch."