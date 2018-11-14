Ryan Reynolds in the UAE for 30 Days to Shoot His Latest Movie

Reynolds recently starred in Deadpool (Source: Featureflash - Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

Hollywood heartthrob, Ryan Reynolds, is in the UAE shooting his latest movie and he’s set to be there for 30 days.

The superstar actor, who recently starred in Deadpool, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Safe House, is in the UAE filming for the latest Netflix/Skydance Media production: the action movie “6 Underground.”

There are more than 300 cast and crew in the country working under the direction of award-winning Michael Bay, whose portfolio includes Bad Boys, Armageddon, the Transformers’ franchise and The Rock.

There will be shooting at four locations, including Liwa desert, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

“Shooting in Abu Dhabi is going to be one of the highlights of this production, although you’ll have to wait until the movie hits Netflix to find out why,” said Ryan Reynolds.

“We’ve only been here a few days so far, but the welcome from everyone has been amazing and I can’t wait to explore Abu Dhabi more.”

The movie’s production team includes more than 100 Abu Dhabi-based production specialists, who are working closely with twofour54, which is providing full production services.

This is just the latest in a string of blockbusters to use Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a location.

Others have included the comedy “War Machine,” starring Brad Pitt, in 2015.

Michael Bay said: “Abu Dhabi is a unique place to make a movie, with a lot of great looks. It’s got the diversity and architecture I need in front of the camera; plus the professional facilities, crew and infrastructure to back it up. I’m very excited to be shooting here over the next few weeks.”