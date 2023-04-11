Saad Lamjarred commits suicide in Jail?

ALBAWABA -Rumors spread recently claiming the convicted rapist Saad Lamjarred allegedly committed suicide in jail.

Saad Lamjarred is currently in jail for the crime of raping a French girl, and rumors are spreading around social media stating that the Moroccan singer had reportedly committed suicide in jail in France where he is being held.

Some news sites stated that Lamjarred's lawyer shared that his client had attempted suicide after falling into severe depression after the court decision to imprison him for rape.

However, many websites denied the rumors, stressing that these news are not true, and are nothing but campaigns to ruin the image of the Moroccan singer.

تداولت بعض المواقع الاخبارية والمنصات خلال الساعات الماضية شائعات حول اقدام الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد على الانتحار داخل سجنه الانفرادي في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، اثر الحكم عليه بالحبس 6 سنوات بتهمة اغتصاب فتاة فرنسية

الا ان مقربون من لمجرد نفوا الخبر تماما . pic.twitter.com/tBvgelJu0b — People بالعربي (@peoplebelarabi) April 11, 2023

This is not the first time such rumors have been circulated, in 2016, when Lamjarred was also imprisoned for rape, news sites shared that his then-lawyer, Jean-Marc Fedida allegedly announced that Lamjarred attempted suicide in Jail, and was demanded by French authoroties to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

Lamjarred and his family are yet to comment on the rumors.