Saddam Hussein's Granddaughter: 'Congratulations!' See Who Got Married From Star Academy

Congratulations Bashar! Hopefully his Star Academy girlfriend Katia Harakeh is happy for him too.

Former Iraqi Star Academy contestant Bashar Alkaissi announced his engagement by posting a photo on his Instagram account.

The picture showed Bashar and his fiancée wearing engagement rings on their hands. He captioned the picture: "And our journey starts."

As soon as the artist announced his engagement, he received congratulatory comments from his fans and fellow artists.

Among well-wishers was Harir, the granddaughter of late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who commented: "A thousand congratulations and God bless you."

Bashar responded with "God bless you Harir."

Bashar Alkaissi was one of the contestants on the second season of the talent show Star Academy. His exit surprised fans because of his high technical capabilities as he was expected to reach the finals.