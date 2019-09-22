  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad Live

Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad Live

Published September 22nd, 2019 - 11:07 GMT
dummy-image-2
dummy-image-2

Get a taste of Iraqi pop music at Roda Al Bustan’s Rashidiya Ballroom with superstars Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad. Join the artists for an evening of hit tracks and audience favourites on 4 October.

No stranger to Dubai, Nabeel is a widely celebrated musician known for catchy tracks including ‘Hay Essanah’ and ‘Khayef Men Endy’. Joining him is Riad, daughter of Iraqi musician Riad Ahmed, who inherited her father’s incredible gift. Riad earned a Murex d’Or for Best Arab Female Rising Star in 2014 after the release of ‘Bosa’ and has established herself as a star to keep your eye on with chart-toppers like ‘Waed Menni'.

Date 04 October 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Roda Al Bustan
Ticket price AED500-1,200
Admission 8:30pm
Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/76836/spotlight-arabic-night-saif-nabeel-rahma-riad

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now