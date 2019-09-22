Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad Live

Get a taste of Iraqi pop music at Roda Al Bustan’s Rashidiya Ballroom with superstars Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad. Join the artists for an evening of hit tracks and audience favourites on 4 October.



No stranger to Dubai, Nabeel is a widely celebrated musician known for catchy tracks including ‘Hay Essanah’ and ‘Khayef Men Endy’. Joining him is Riad, daughter of Iraqi musician Riad Ahmed, who inherited her father’s incredible gift. Riad earned a Murex d’Or for Best Arab Female Rising Star in 2014 after the release of ‘Bosa’ and has established herself as a star to keep your eye on with chart-toppers like ‘Waed Menni'.

Date 04 October 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Roda Al Bustan Ticket price AED500-1,200 Admission 8:30pm Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/76836/spotlight-arabic-night-saif-nabeel-rahma-riad