Salma Hayek, 53, Goes Makeup-Free as She Posts Sexy Swimsuit Selfie From the Pool

Salma Hayek sure knows how to smolder.

The 53-year-old went makeup-free Wednesday as she took to Instagram with a sexy selfie, her hair dripping wet while she enjoyed a dip at home during quarantine.

But earlier this week the beauty - who has long been regarded as one of the most stunning bombshells of film and television - said that she hasn't always seen herself as the beauty we all know and love.

The actress previously opened up about her relationship to beauty last month in People's Beautiful Issue.

She said: 'My favorite days are the days that you're not wearing makeup, and you're not looking in the mirror because you're not thinking about how you look. You're just present, and you're just doing your thing.

'And this is the best thing about not wearing makeup, when you're not thinking, "How do I look without makeup? Oh, I forgot to put makeup." When you're just living life, and this is not your priority.'

Hayek admitted that she dealt with physical insecurities when she was younger, which she's learned from.

She added: 'When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time.

'I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.'

The Like a Boss star also revealed how her looks pigeonholed her as an actress earlier in her career.

She told Total Film: 'Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned. I’ve had directors say to me, "Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster!"'

Hayek has recently been isolating at home in London with husband François-Henri Pinault, 57, and daughter Valentina Paloma, 12.