Salma Hayek Reveals She Was Told She Would Never Make it as an Actress

The 'From Dusk till Dawn' star has warned aspiring actors that she was told she would never have a "leading role in Hollywood" because of her background and heritage, but she loved proving people wrong and excelling in her life and career.





She said: "They told me my career in Hollywood would die in mid-thirties because there was no one. First of all, they told me a Mexican is never going to make it because, at the time, with the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood."



However, Salma is "proud" of her journey and how she "fought" back against the disbelievers.



Promoting her new movie 'Bliss', she added: "I think it's great; I'm proud of it. I want to shout it to the world because I was told so many times it couldn't happen, and I almost believed them. But I fought it. I fought and won. And I want other women to realise that. It's a beautiful thing."



Meanwhile, the 54-year-old actress previously revealed she believes any struggles over the years have given her the possibility to choose the right path.



She explained: "The things that have happened in my life are completely unimaginable. Even in my greatest ideas of my most extraordinary destiny, I never imagined how I feel right now. At some point in your life you just settle for doing the right thing and the best you can, instead of think about what you want and what you can didn't get get or what you're not getting or how someone's getting it and you're not getting it. It gives you the possibility to take roads that you never wanted to take, and you have the adventurous spirit to go and discover instead of planning so much. You may end up on roads that are much better than in your imagination."