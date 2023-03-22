Salma Hayek visits Jordan

  1. Home
Published March 22nd, 2023
Salma Hayek in Wadi Rum

ALBAWABA - Salma Hayek shares photos of her recent trip to Jordan, Wadi Rum. 

Recently, TV host Oprah Winfrey visited Jordan and called it a "must-see location," and now, actress Salma Hayek is giving the country a shot as she visits its landscapes. 

Hayek decided to go on a vacation with her husband François-Henri Pinault to Jordan, where she visited geographical landmarks, and shared snaps of her in Wadi Rum. 

Wadi Rum, also known as the valley of the moon is a valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan. 

"Inhaling the magic of Jordan," she captioned her Instagram post. 

