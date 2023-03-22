Salma Hayek visits Jordan

ALBAWABA - Salma Hayek shares photos of her recent trip to Jordan, Wadi Rum.

Recently, TV host Oprah Winfrey visited Jordan and called it a "must-see location," and now, actress Salma Hayek is giving the country a shot as she visits its landscapes.

Hayek decided to go on a vacation with her husband François-Henri Pinault to Jordan, where she visited geographical landmarks, and shared snaps of her in Wadi Rum.

Wadi Rum, also known as the valley of the moon is a valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan.

"Inhaling the magic of Jordan," she captioned her Instagram post.