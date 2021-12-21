Salma Hayek Wishes Pal Samuel L Jackson a Happy Birthday

Salma Hayek took to her social media page to wish Samuel Jackson a happy birthday.

Jackson's birthday was on the 21st of September, and Hayek shared on her Instagram page a being the scenes picture featuring her and the actor.

'Happy birthday to the one and only@samuelljackson Cool forever. Feliz cumpleaños mi cucaracha' she wrote.

On a different note, Hayek's daughter Valentina stole the spotlight recently after she was seen with her mother when she received her own Hollywood star on the Hollywood walk of fame in Los Angeles California.

Valentina, who is 14 years old announced that her distinctive appearance foreshadowed the possibility of her entering the world of movies and acting because of her charisma that was reflected by her appearance on the red carpet.

And the Wild Wild West actress recently opened up about how happy she is as she received her Hollywood star.

The actress was joined by her French husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter, in addition to actor Adam Sandler, and director Chloe Zhao.

Salma shared a series of pictures celebrating the event with the caption: ''There it is!!! We’re all made of stardust #grateful @hwdwalkoffame @imagerybyoscar @stargirl_stuff ''.



