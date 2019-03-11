Salman Khan Returns To Dubai with a (Da) Bangg

Get ready for an action-packed evening with Bollywood’s brightest stars

Follow > Disable alert for Guru Randhawa Disable alert for Manish Paul Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

We’re days away from what may just be Dubai’s biggest Bollywood extravaganza of 2019. Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is set to dazzle the city with India’s top talents, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa and Manish Paul performing at Dubai Festival City Mall on 15 March.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is inspired by Salman Khan’s blockbuster action movie franchise Dabangg, now the fifth-highest grossing film series in India. Featuring most of its cast, the live production will jump from riveting dance sequences and musical performances to light-hearted banter between the actors and playful sketches. Prepare for brilliant displays that will keep you at the edge of your seat all night long, as you laugh, dance and sing with your favourite stars.

Salman Khan

Old or young, living in the motherland or growing up in the diaspora – if you’re South Asian, you know Salman Khan. His career may have started with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), but he has since become one of India’s most commercially successful actors. This multi-award-winning superstar has been the lead in a string of critically-acclaimed films throughout his career like Karan Arjun (1995) with Shah Rukh Khan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Tere Naam (2003) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). From action to comedy – there’s no subject or genre Salman Khan hasn’t tackled and tamed.

Katrina Kaif

Whatever critics might have said at the beginning of her career, Katrina Kaif has indeed proven her prowess as the highest paid actress in Bollywood. She's one of the industry's most sought after heroines with a career that catapulted to the bright skies of stardom after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), a comedy starring Salman Khan. She seesaws between playing the evergreen, breathtaking starlet and hard-hitting female figures in films like New York (2009), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010) and Jagga Jasoos (2017).

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha debuted in Bollywood with Dabangg (2010), which won her a series of debutant awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She’s cultivated a niche in the industry, carefully selecting roles that have made her one of the country’s top actresses. The romantic drama Lootera (2013), starring Ranvir Singh, won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a woman suffering from tuberculosis. Act, dance and now sing – there are few things Sinha can’t do.

Jacqueline Fernandez

A former winner of Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood’s top glamour stars dubbed the ‘Jacq of Hearts’. Her career kicked off with fantasy-drama Aladin (2009), playing a reimagined Princess Jasmine opposite Ritesh Deshmukh. Since then, the model and actress has won hearts across the industry performing in successful films like Murder 2 (2011), Race 2 (2013) and Kick (2014), while appearing as a judge on the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Prabhu Deva

Few choreographers are as famous as Prabhu Deva. This dance master, who has also served as an actor, director and producer, has created extraordinary sequences for Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil films. Light on his feet and brilliantly innovative, Prabhu Deva was the genius behind the dance moves of your favourite Bollywood tracks like ‘Kay Sera Sera’ featuring the great Madhuri Dixit and ‘Go Go Govinda’ with Sonakshi Sinha.

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa is an Indian singer and songwriter who found his big Bollywood break in the 2017 film Hindi Medium. He’s behind catchy Punjabi tracks like ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Lahore’, the latter of which has more than 700 million views on YouTube. His star might be new, but it’s rapidly rising.

Manish Paul

Manish Paul is an impressively recognisable face on Indian television. An actor, anchor and TV host, he has given life to some of India’s most watched reality programs including Indian Idol and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He was the lead in the comedy thriller Mickey Virus (2013) and a supporting actor in films like Tere Bin Ladin (2016) and Tees Maar Khan (2010).

Download the Dubai Calendar App and stay up-to-date on all the events happening in Dubai.

More from Dubai Calendar:





