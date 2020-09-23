Sama Al-Masri Brings To Court a Quran and a Prayer Rug To Attend the Final Ruling in Her Case

Cairo Economic Court has sentenced dancer and actress Samia Ahmed Attia Abdel Rahman, known as Sama Al-Masri, to two years in prison and a fine of 300,000 pounds, in the case of "inciting immorality" on social media.

Sama Al-Masri arrived to the judgment session clutching a Quran and a prayer rug and wearing white prison clothes.

She could only say: “My life has been destroyed. I am wronged, why are you doing this to me?!"

Sama's defense attorney, Ashraf Nagy, had tried as much as possible to reduce the sentence, and the court finally agreed and reduced the sentence from 3 years to two years.

The Public Prosecution accused Sama Al-Masri of committing crimes of incitement to immorality and assaulting the values of society, using 5 videos that violate public morals, in which Al-Masri appeared highlighting her charms and speaking in a manner and phrases that carry sexual connotations.