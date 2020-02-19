Sama El Masri to Her Followers: 'Let Me Share With You My Peeing and Singing Video!'

Egyptian belly dancer Sama El Masri published a new video of herself in the bathroom while appearing to sit on the toilet and boldly displaying her cleavage.
Sama, who was singing while sitting on the toilet, captioned her video:
"It occurred to me to sing while I was taking a piss, so I said to myself let me record a video for you to see me in this manner".
الحاله جاتلي وانا باعمل (( بيبيه )) وقلت اصور لكم فيديو كامل وانا في الحاله دي...والفيديو كامل موجود علي قناتي علي اليوتيوب والرابط بتاعها هنا في البايو وفي الاستوري...واسمها علي اليوتيوب هو Sama ELMasrii اشتركوا الان واعملوا subscripe وفعلوا زر الجرس بيبييييه.....ااح ااح...اففففغ🙄🙄🙄
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)