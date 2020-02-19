  1. Home
  3. Sama El Masri to Her Followers: 'Let Me Share With You My Peeing and Singing Video!'

Published February 19th, 2020 - 10:53 GMT
Sama was singing while sitting on the toilet (source: @samaelmasrii Instagram)
Egyptian belly dancer Sama El Masri published a new video of herself in the bathroom while appearing to sit on the toilet and boldly displaying her cleavage.

Sama, who was singing while sitting on the toilet, captioned her video:

"It occurred to me to sing while I was taking a piss, so I said to myself let me record a video for you to see me in this manner".

 


