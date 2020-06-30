  1. Home
'That Same Face I've Always Had'! Raya Abirached Denies Undergoing Plastic Surgery (Picture)

Published June 30th, 2020 - 09:56 GMT
'That Same Face I've Always Had'! Raya Abirached Denies Undergoing to Plastic Surgery (Picture)

Lebanese anchor Raya Abirached commented on her latest appearance which sparked great controversy on social media.

Commentators claimed that Raya had completely different facial features, suggesting that she underwent plastic surgery.

Perhaps Raya's curly hair style and makeup were the reason behind these assumptions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In The Mood For Some Wild Curls 👩🏻‍🦱 Happy Weekend Everyone 💕💕💕 #CurlyHair #Hairstyles

A post shared by Raya Abirached (@rayaofficial) on

Abirached broke her silence and published a makeup-free picture on Instagram to deny what's been reported; captioning it: "Me, myself & that same face I've always had 🤣😇🥰❤."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me, myself & that same face i've always had 🤣😇🥰❤

A post shared by Raya Abirached (@rayaofficial) on

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

