'That Same Face I've Always Had'! Raya Abirached Denies Undergoing Plastic Surgery (Picture)

Lebanese anchor Raya Abirached commented on her latest appearance which sparked great controversy on social media.

Commentators claimed that Raya had completely different facial features, suggesting that she underwent plastic surgery.

Perhaps Raya's curly hair style and makeup were the reason behind these assumptions.

Abirached broke her silence and published a makeup-free picture on Instagram to deny what's been reported; captioning it: "Me, myself & that same face I've always had 🤣😇🥰❤."