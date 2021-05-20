BREAKING: Veteran Samir Ghanem Dies at the Age of 84

Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem has died today, Thursday, at the age of 84, as a result of health crisis, in addition to his infection with Coronavirus during the past days, afterwhich he entered intensive care in the hospital.

Ghanem suffered from health crisis that was initially said to be an infection with the emerging Coronavirus, but later kidney functions were affected by the virus, what caused him to be admitted to ICU due to his serious condition, and he was placed on a ventilator because of his deteriorating condition and old age.

Writer and producer Ahmed Al-Ibbari announced the death of artist Samir Ghanem on Facebook, writing: "Goodbye, Samir."

Regarding actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, wife of Samir Ghanem, she entered the isolation hospital after suffering from dyspnea as a result of contracting Coronavirus, to be placed on a ventilator too, and to take the necessary treatment measures, after her second swab was positive.

Celebrities and fans were saddened by Samir's death as they mourned him on social media, such as Haifa Whebe, Angham, Diana Karazon, Mai Al-Eidan, Rania Youssef and more.