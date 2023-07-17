ALBAWABA - Sandrine Al Rassi denies assaulting her parents amid new claims.

According to Foochia Sandrine Al Rassi denied the rumors and announced she will take legal action after her sister, Nadine claimed that she and her brother assaulted their parents.

Sandrine will allegedly file a lawsuit against Nadine for defaming her name and that she and her brother were accused of doing things that they had no knowledge of.

Sandrine added that the voice note that was sent to Joelle Hatem was mainly to ask for sympathy.

According to Sandrine, Nadine had a feud with her late brother, George Al Rassi, and Nadine wanted to get revenge on her family, Sandrine added that the actress suffers mental issues.

She also claimed that Nadine is jealous of how much George loved her and how much she wanted to "gain" her brother's fortune after he died.

Sandrine said: "I still wear black to this day, while Nadine wore red days after George died, and decided to go dance and clubs."