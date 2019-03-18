Sandy gets Divorced From Her Husband Director Hazem Ketana (Video)

Sandy revealed the news of her divorce in the program 'Atoo Al Rigala' (Source: sandyofficial - Instagram)

Sandy announced her divorce from her husband, director Hazem Ketana after a marriage that lasted for a year.

Sandy revealed the news of her divorce in the program "Atoo Al Rigala" (Cut off Men) after presenter Raghida Shalhoub showed her two pictures one of Hazem Katana and the second one of Hossam Badran, Sandy's first husband. Shalhoub asked Sandy to identify them so the Egyptian beauty said they are her ex-husbands.

Sandy married Hazem Katana in May 2017. Their marriage resulted in one son, Ryan, who is one year old.

Katana had deleted all the pictures with Sandy since their wedding last December, and only kept pictures of his son Ryan on his profile, and then Sandy deleted her ex husband's photos too from her profile, and they unfollowed each other Instagram.

Katana missed the birthday of his son, during which Sandy, and her son dressed as Cowboys.