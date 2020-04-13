Sarah Hyland And Fiance Wells Adams dress as Tiger King

  1. Home
Published April 13th, 2020 - 07:12 GMT
Tiger King is a Netflix docu-series
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland shared photos of themselves dressed as "Tiger King" stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and her fiance, Wells Adams, dressed as Tiger King stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic in a series of Instagram photos.

"That bi*ch Carole Baskin killed her husband," Hyland captioned Saturday's images showing her and Adams wearing animal print clothes.

Hyland also has a handlebar mustache drawn on her face and Adams is wearing a long, blonde wig.

The sitcom Modern Family wrapped up its season run on ABC this week.

Tiger King, the Netflix docu-series that has captivated the attention of many social-distancing viewers, is getting an after-show Sunday.

The reality series follows Exotic, a private zoo owner who keeps hundreds of tigers, and his rivalry with animal activist Baskin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The popularity of the show has led to a Florida sheriff re-opening a cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jack "Don" Lewis, Baskin's former husband.

Lewis ran a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa with Baskin before his disappearance in 1997.

Exotic is now serving a prison sentence for his role in a plot to kill Baskin.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

