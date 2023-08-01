  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Saudi Arabia will NOT ban Barbie movie

Saudi Arabia will NOT ban Barbie movie

Published August 1st, 2023 - 08:04 GMT
KSA will NOT ban Barbie movie

ALBAWABA - In the past few hours, some reports have circulated that the Barbie movie will not be shown in movie theatres in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, while other media sources stated that it was decided to postpone it and not ban it.

Also ReadHuge Barbie promotion in front of Burj Khalifa Huge Barbie promotion in front of Burj Khalifa

The initial announcement of Barbie premiere in Saudi Arabia dates back to July 19, then it was postponed to Thursday, August 31.

Saudi Arabia not banning barbie movie ksa gay scene sex ken

It was reported that the reason behind the possibility of banning Barbie movie in Saudi Arabia was its promotion to homosexuality in addition to the romantic scenes between Barbie and Ken, as this type of content is considered inappropriate and contrary to societal values and customs in the Kingdom.

Amidst this controversy, the Audiovisual Media Authority in Saudi Arabia did not issue an official statement about banning the screening of the film, and it is still on the list of upcoming movies in Saudi cinemas on August 31.

Tags:Barbie

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now