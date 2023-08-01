Saudi Arabia will NOT ban Barbie movie

ALBAWABA - In the past few hours, some reports have circulated that the Barbie movie will not be shown in movie theatres in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, while other media sources stated that it was decided to postpone it and not ban it.

The initial announcement of Barbie premiere in Saudi Arabia dates back to July 19, then it was postponed to Thursday, August 31.

It was reported that the reason behind the possibility of banning Barbie movie in Saudi Arabia was its promotion to homosexuality in addition to the romantic scenes between Barbie and Ken, as this type of content is considered inappropriate and contrary to societal values and customs in the Kingdom.

Amidst this controversy, the Audiovisual Media Authority in Saudi Arabia did not issue an official statement about banning the screening of the film, and it is still on the list of upcoming movies in Saudi cinemas on August 31.